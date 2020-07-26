Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,961,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 519,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $125.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

