Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,773,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,933,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after buying an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,746,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,561,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.