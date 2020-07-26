Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,448 shares of company stock worth $15,574,240 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

INFO stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. IHS Markit Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.