Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 133,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.49. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

