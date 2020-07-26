Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $79,000 Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XTL opened at $73.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.39.

