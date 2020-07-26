Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $78,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PACCAR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 204,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 620.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 378.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $71.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

