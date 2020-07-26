Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ITT by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITT opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

