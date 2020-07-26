Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 820 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $379,122,000 after buying an additional 822,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 334.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after acquiring an additional 574,742 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after purchasing an additional 218,421 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,565. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $126.65. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.64.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

