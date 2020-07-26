Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dana during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dana from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.61.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.