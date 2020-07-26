Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $75,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

