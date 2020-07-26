Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 173.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Chemours by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of CC opened at $17.10 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.