Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 142,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

