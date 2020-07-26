Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,591 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,723 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,970,000 after purchasing an additional 166,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

NYSE:AEM opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.