3,465 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $269,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in HP by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in HP by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 521,490 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HP by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in HP by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 139,126 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.