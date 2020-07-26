Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires Shares of 8,393 Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAV. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 222.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

