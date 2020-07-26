2,046 Shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,099,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 212,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 330,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

NYSE:CTB opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.