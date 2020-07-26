Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

