Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

