Cerebellum GP LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,892,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.25. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

