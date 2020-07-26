Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $42,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 205.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

