Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

NYSE CMA opened at $37.42 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.