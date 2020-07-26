928 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,676,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC raised its position in LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LKQ by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

