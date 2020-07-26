991 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.07 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,806 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

