Cerebellum GP LLC Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $25.96 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

