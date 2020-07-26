Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases Shares of 345 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

NYSE AMP opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.