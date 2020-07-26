Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Olin from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

