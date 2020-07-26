Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $63,000 in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 751,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after buying an additional 96,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

