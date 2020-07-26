234 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $819,492.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,922.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total value of $307,275.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,012.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $10,267,914. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $175.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $184.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.16.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

