Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $49,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,415 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,543,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $70.23 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

