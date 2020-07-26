Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Rogers worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Rogers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rogers by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Rogers by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 3,473.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rogers from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

