Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after purchasing an additional 469,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 437,884.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 586,765 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

XPH stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.