State Street Corp Raises Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,171 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 158,128 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $22,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

OFG stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

