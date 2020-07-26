State Street Corp Acquires 45,263 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.78% of United Fire Group worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.07. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary K. Quass sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $66,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. TheStreet cut United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

