Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Raven Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAVN. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

RAVN opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $787.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

In other news, Director Jason M. Andringa bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.