State Street Corp Purchases 50,467 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

State Street Corp raised its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.03% of Meta Financial Group worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ CASH opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.