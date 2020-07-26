State Street Corp Cuts Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,234,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,770 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Photronics were worth $22,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Photronics by 35.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 234,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Photronics stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.08. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $747.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $141,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,457.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,656.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

