State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.94% of Boston Private Financial worth $23,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 15.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $47,904.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,136 shares of company stock worth $179,042 and have sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

