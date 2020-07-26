State Street Corp Raises Stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,158,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Univar were worth $23,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Univar by 2,097.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 12,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Univar’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Univar from $10.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

