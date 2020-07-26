State Street Corp Acquires 95,704 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.67% of Theravance Biopharma worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

TBPH opened at $20.75 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

