Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to Buy

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

GNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.