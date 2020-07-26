Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of CLFD stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.