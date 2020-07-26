Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. ValuEngine cut Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.09. Clearfield has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $18.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 122.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

