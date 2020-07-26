Vicor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,348 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 591% compared to the typical volume of 340 call options.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $1,063,432.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Carlson sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $81,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 34.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR opened at $76.98 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

