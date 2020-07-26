AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of AN opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $24,487,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after acquiring an additional 602,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,914,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

