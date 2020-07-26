Blackstone Group’s (BX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.15.

BX opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

