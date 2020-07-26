Cango (NYSE:CANG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE CANG opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $767.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Cango had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cango will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cango were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

