VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VALEO/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VALEO/S stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 2.05. VALEO/S has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

