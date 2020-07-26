UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2020

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

