UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

