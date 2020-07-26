Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Sell

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.37.

About SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

