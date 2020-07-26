SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

SCHYY opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.37.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

