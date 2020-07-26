Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.22. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

